Marked by alternating heat & rain, Agni Natchathiram bids adieu to TN

CHENNAI: After a month of soaring mercury levels with downpour coming as a respite, Agni Natchathiram wasn't too bad after all. The close-to-a-month hot season called Agni Natchathiram or Kathiri Veyyil started on May 4 would be ending today.

Several Tamil Nadu districts recorded over a 100 degree Fahrenheit for numerous days. The highest temperature recorded was 105.98 degree Fahrenheit on May 6 in Vellore, during this season.

May 23 and 24 were really taxing on Chennaiites, as the capital city recorded a scorching 104 degree Fahrenheit on these days. On the 24th in particular, 13 districts recorded over 100 degrees. On Friday, Meenambakkam recorded 102.38 degrees and Nungambakkam recorded 100.94 degrees.

Agni Natchathiram was manageable, notwithstanding, thanks to Asani cyclone and heat convection. Despite the hot season ending today, the spillover effects would still be prevalent for a few days.