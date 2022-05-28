MGR, Jayalalithaa statues get police protection in Vaniyambadi

VANIYAMBADI: Life size statues of former AIADMK leaders and chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa erected at the Thumberi Road junction in Vaniyambadi was provided police protection following party cadres and functionaries objecting to their removal, on Friday. Civic and highways officials as part of the encroachment removal drive used earth moving machinery to remove nearly 3 decade old encroachments in the area due to a proposed road widening. However, on Thursday when they tried to remove the statues of AIADMK leaders, party cadres and functionaries lead by Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar staged an agitation objecting to the official move due to which officials gave it up. Senthil Kumar told DT Next that they had submitted letters to the Collector, local DSP and highways officials about the move being undertaken without prior information. The letters also requested police protection for the statues “due to which two police personnel and a revenue official were posted at the spot from Friday.”