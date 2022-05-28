Eagle made of 2 tonne fruits major attraction in Ooty summer show

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A giant eagle made of two tonne of different fruits was the cynosure of the visitors during the two-day 62nd Fruit Show, which began at Sim’s Park in Coonoor, some 17 km from here in the Nilgiris district on Saturday.

Other attractions include panda, bear, honey bee and Ooty 200 made of various fruits as part of the summer festival, where large number of tourists including those from North India and foreign countries gathered.

Besides, peacock, lion, tiger, Taj Mahal, dam and fish made of fruits were kept in 20 sheds in the show.

Tourists also thronged to witness bloomed flowers kept in nearly 3.06 lakh pots across the park.