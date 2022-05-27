Pregnant women can now self-register on PICME 2.0: Check details

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine now allows self-registration on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) website for the registration of all pregnant mothers. The pregnant mothers can now self-register on PICME 2.0 - https://picme.tn.gov.in/picme and receive the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) number.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Surveillance and Evaluation website is being implemented with the aim of continuing to record the profile of pregnant women and reduce the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate since 2008. Annually 11 lakh mothers' information is recorded on the website. Mothers are given a unique identification number called the RCH number, which is mandatory for mothers to obtain a birth certificate from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine also conducted a workshop on vaccine planning and vaccine-preventable diseases on Friday. As per a press release from the DPH, pregnant mothers and children in Tamil Nadu are protected against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases using 11 types of vaccines through the vaccination programme.

It highlighted the importance of vaccination as children can stay prevented against tuberculosis, strep throat, whooping cough, jaundice, influenza-pneumonia and meningitis, diphtheria, polio, measles, rubella. Vaccines are being given to protect against rotavirus diarrhea, pneumococcal pneumonia and Japanese encephalitis. Every year 9.31 lakh infants and 10.21 lakh pregnant women are benefiting from the scheme.