Answer sheets evaluation for Classes 11-12 all set to begin

CHENNAI: At present, the answer sheets were kept in the collection zone and they would be transported to evaluation camps from May 28. Similarly, all the answer scripts have been shuffled and were kept in the locker room amid tight security.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the answer sheet evaluation for board exams will be held after two years since exams could not be conducted due to a huge increase in the number of Covid cases across the State and the country.

Stating that over 30,000 teachers will be involved in correcting the answer papers of Class 11 and Class 12 students, he said all the evaluators were instructed that they should correct the papers based on the key answers which will be provided to them by the Directorate of Examination.

He said though the number of cases have drastically reduced in the State, evaluation staff has been instructed to strictly follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the health authorities.

The official said for Class 12, the evaluation will be completed on June 8, and likewise, for Class 11, the correction of answer sheets will be over on June 10.

Pointing out that once the evaluation was completed for a particular subject, the answer scripts would be immediately uploaded on the central server the same day.

“The CD containing the answer sheet data would be handed over to the head of the directorate and results would be published accordingly,” he added.

He said disciplinary action will be initiated against teachers who evaluate answer sheets carelessly and when a student applies for revaluation, the particular evaluator who corrected the paper will be asked to explain and justify.

This year more than 16 lakh both Class 11 and Class 12 students have appeared for board exams, which could not be conducted last two years due to the pandemic situation and the government had declared all pass for the students.