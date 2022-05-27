55 fresh Covid cases recorded in Tamil Nadu today

CHENNAI: As many as 55 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 34,55,154 cases have been reported in the State so far. The active cases of crossed 400 once again as 401 active cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, there are 219 active cases in Chennai, which is the highest active cases in any district. As many as 35 cases were reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu had nine cases and three cases were reported in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur each.

Virudhunagar reported two cases while one case each was reported in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari . After 14,595 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 0.4 per cent. Chengalpattu have the highest positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

As many as 41 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,16,728. No deaths were reported in the State and the death toll stands at 38,025.