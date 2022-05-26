Two antique idols worth Rs 2 crore seized in TN

CHENNAI: Chennai: The Tamil Nadu idol wing sleuths seized two antique idols of 700 and 500 years old, worth Rs 2 crore, from a person in Mayiladuthurai and arrested him.

The arrested was identified as G Suresh, Thirukadiyur in Mayiladuthurai. The police team seized a small Vinayagar idol, and an idol of Tharadevi - female Budhist goddess from the suspect.

On receiving confidential information that a miscreant was clandestinely concealing a few antique metal idols with a clear intention to smuggle them out to an an undisclosed destination from Thirukadaiyur officers devised a plan of action and a team headed by additional SP, R Rajaram approached the suspect disguised as affluent idol collectors/ buyers looking for precious antique idols. Undercover, an intermediary, set a meeting up with the smugglers, during which the smugglers quoted a price of Rs 2 crore for the idols available in their custody.

After the sleuths gained the smuggler's confidence, they produced the two metal idols. When the suspect exhibited the idols, the idol wing police team secured him, and seized the idols.

“The idol seized from T Manalmedu village antique looked stunning with exquisite features. When police showed idols to the experts, they opined the Buddhist female goddess to be of nearly 700 years antiquity and the Vinayagar idol to be of 300 years antiquity. The experts further informed that the Buddhist female goddess idol is that of Tharadevi, the goddess of saviour and wife of the Buddhist god Avalokhitheswara. This cult of Tara Devi, according to experts, is traceable to Tibet,'' noted a press release from the Idol wing.