Pondy LoP seeks govt stance on discom privatisation

PUDUCHERRY: DMK Puducherry unit convener and Leader of the Opposition R Siva on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam should announce their stance on the privatisation of Electricity Distribution Company (Discom) by the Centre in the Union Territory.

In a statement here, Siva referred to the comment made by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday that a decision which will not affect anyone will be taken on the issue and said that the people are expecting a statement from Rangasamy and Namassivayam rather than the Lt Governor.

L-G Tamilisai appointed by the Centre could express only the views of the Central government, he added.

The LoP said now the employees of power utility are getting good salary and will get pension after retirement, as they are now government servants. The DMK leader said many private industries here are not implementing the minimum wage to their workers and as such the electricity department employees will not get the minimum salary after privatisation.

Further, the power tariff would be revised as per their wish. At present the power tariff is being revised after a consultation meeting with the public by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commmission (JERC), Siva said.

He added that people are expecting a decision from the Chief Minister and Electricity Minister who are elected by them and who will have to meet the people again to seek votes in future.