Hogenakkal falls opens, coracle rides resume as Cauvery flow down

COIMBATORE: Tourism activities resumed in Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. The waterfalls remained closed and coracle operations were suspended since May 18 due to flooding following heavy rains in the catchment areas of Cauvery River. The flow slowed down gradually to around 8,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning. Therefore, Dharmapuri Collector S Divyadarshini issued an order to permit tourists to visit the falls and allow coracle rides. Meanwhile, the water realised in Mettur Dam had reduced to 8,539 cusecs on Wednesday morning from 10,508 cusecs on Tuesday. Water storage in the dam is at 117.920 feet as against the full reservoir level of 120 feet and 5,000 cusecs of water is released from the reservoir for Delta irrigation.