E-services to provide 25 types of students certificates: Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: Students can now procure 25 types of certificates through e-services, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai on Wednesday. Additionally, the Minister made a series of announcements such as e-registers, teacher skill development calendar among others.

Under the e-services for students and the public, the Minister announced that 25 types of certificates such as Person Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM), equivalence certificate and migration certificate could be obtained directly from government offices and schools in Tamil Nadu through public service centres.

The Minister also confirmed that gradually all services will be provided online by June 2022.

Subsequently in the case of e-registers, the government has already ordered computerisation of more than 100 existing records to reduce the administrative workload of teachers.

“Since the implementation of e-registers, about 30 records have been digitised and are now in use,” said Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

“Teachers are not required to maintain a physical copy of these records from academic year 202223, as long as they are kept as electronic records. This allows teachers to focus more on their learning and teaching activities. Gradually by June 2022 all other records will be created and maintained as electronic records,” he added.

Further, teachers can now apply for either medical leave or write their requirements to their higher officials through an application from their respective mobile phones. More than 3 lakh teachers will benefit from this, said the press note from the School Education Department.

Following this, a teachers’ skills development calendar was introduced by the Minister to benefit more than three lakh teachers working in government and government aided schools by imparting required training. The timetables for basic, systematic and voluntary trainings were also released by the Minister.

The also Minister published a timetable with all information such as school start day, working days, exams and holidays for upcoming academic year.