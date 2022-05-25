Redevelopment of 5 TN railway stations: Graphical view

TamilNadu

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The Indian railways will redevelop 5 railway stations in Tamil Nadu into world class stations at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week.

The five stations include Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari.

Take a look at the graphical view of Railway stations:

