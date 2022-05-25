City

Modi to inaugurate Light House Project in Chennai tomorrow: Details here

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites across India on 1 January, 2021 and has been regularly reviewing the status of the project through drone-based monitoring.
Modi to inaugurate Light House Project in Chennai tomorrow: Details here
Light House Project
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project in Chennai tomorrow, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under PM Awas Yojana-Urban. It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials & processes in the construction sector.

This project makes use of the Precast Concrete Construction System as used in US & Finland. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites across India on 1 January, 2021 and has been regularly reviewing the status of the project through drone-based monitoring.

Around 5:45 pm tomorrow, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.

Light House Project
Modi to inaugurate 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 cr in Chennai

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations -- Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari - will also be laid during the programme.

This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

modi chennai visit
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
Light House Project
PM Modi to visit Chennai
Light House Project in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.