Modi to inaugurate Light House Project in Chennai tomorrow: Details here

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project in Chennai tomorrow, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under PM Awas Yojana-Urban. It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials & processes in the construction sector.

This project makes use of the Precast Concrete Construction System as used in US & Finland. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites across India on 1 January, 2021 and has been regularly reviewing the status of the project through drone-based monitoring.

Around 5:45 pm tomorrow, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.