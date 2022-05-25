CMC’s mixed vaccine study report submitted to DCGI

VELLORE: The mixed vaccine study undertaken by CMC Hospital to check the efficacy of the vaccine (Covishield or Covaxin) as a better booster to provide improved immunity was submitted to the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) a few days ago, according to the study’s principal investigator Dr Winsely Rose.

Revealing this to DT Next, he said, “The best outcome in the study was when Covishield was given as booster for a Covaxin shot to volunteers.”

It may be recalled that the study, which started in September last year, was slowed down due to lack of participants who were immunised with Covaxin as their main dose.

The study finally started in January this year when 200 Covaxin participants registered.

Asked how he would rank the efficiency of the booster doses, Dr Rose said, “The study revealed that the best outcome was when Covishield was given as booster after Covaxin. Next came Covishield being used as booster for the same vaccine. The third was when Covaxin was used as booster for Covishield. Finally, it was Covaxin being used as booster for the same vaccine.”

The principal investigator stated that the longevity of immunity provided by different vaccines as booster is yet to be determined. “We have to follow

up with the patient for another 6 months to understand how long different vaccine boosters provide immunity. We should know the details about this by June or July this year,” he said.

Since COVID-19 cases are declining in India, how is the study relevant today? Dr Winsley said, “The study has value, as it decides the efficacy of a vaccine to be the better booster dose to provide immunity.”