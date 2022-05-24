Save Mettur dam water in Delta region, OPS urges TN govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the DMK government to take all the required measures so that the water opened from the Mettur dam would not be wasted in the Delta region.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, said that due to heavy rain in Karnataka's water catchment areas, the inflow of water in the Mettur dam has increased and the Tamil Nadu government has been planning to open the Mettur dam for cultivation in Delta areas on May 24 instead of customary water release on June 12.

"Since the water released earlier from the Mettur dam, it would facilitate the farmers for more cultivation and therefore, the government should ensure that the water should not be wasted," he added.