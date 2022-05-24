Rapid response team formed in Tirupattur to stop maternal deaths

TIRUPATTUR: In a bid to ensure zero maternal deaths in Tirupattur district a series of measures have been outlined in addition to increasing awareness among private practitioners, according to Tirupattur JD (Health) Dr K Marimuthu.

Explaining to DT Next he said, “recently we organised separate training sessions for private doctors in both OG (obstetrics and gynecology) and those running scan centres. While the latter were told how and whom should be scanned they were also clearly instructed not to scan anybody from other districts as this meant that such persons came for scans to know the sex of the fetus.”

“In the OG session attended by 30 doctors, they were clearly instructed that details of women patients seeking treatment should be compulsorily shared with district health officials to ensure transparency in their operations.”

Private practitioners welcomed the formation of three rapid response teams (RRT) at Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur. “Each team would have 4 government doctors who would rush to any private hospital which faced medical issues during treatment of high risk cases,” Marimuthu said. Private practitioners not wanting to be quoted said this “would ease our burden as we usually get a bad name when a patient succumbs not due to any lapse in treatment.”

The public were also happy when they were informed that Tirupattur health officials had ordered the creation of a software which would provide birth/death certificates immediately at private and government hospitals instead of patients having to trek to local bodies umpteen times for such certificates.

Crack down on quackery

However, the government doctors were peeved that despite their best efforts to nab quacks, police refuse to file FIRs resulting in the quacks coming out in 15 days and reverting back to quackery.

Three time offender K Sugumar, who was arrested with an assistant for scanning pregnant woman near Tirupattur recently and who was expected to be detained under the Goondas Act walked free. While in another case a school final completed quack who had a MBBS name board was arrested for running a PHC too walked out of jail and restarted his work.