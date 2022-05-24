TamilNadu

Lift accident: 21-yr-old succumbs to injuries; death toll at 2

Vignesh, (21), of Kancheepuram who died on Tuesday morning was hospitalised with severe head injuries along with Jayaraman of Tiruvannamalai.
Collapsed lift in which a student , working on part time catering job, died in Gumudipoondi
CHENNAI: One more person succumbed to injuries in the lift accident at a marriage hall in Gummidipoondi, in which 19-year-old Seethal - a Cass 11 student from Walajabad - died on the night of May 13.

Vignesh, (21), of Kancheepuram who died on Tuesday morning was hospitalised with severe head injuries along with Jayaraman of Tiruvannamalai. Jayaraman is under treatment in Stanley medical college hospital.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot police already booked a case, under 4 IPC Sections, against former AIADMK minister Jayakumar’s daughter Jayapriya, who owns the marriage hall and others. Police had already arrested marriage hall manger Thirunavakkarasu, supervisor Venkatesan and lift operator Kakkan.

