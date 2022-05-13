School student dies in lift collapse

CHENNAI: A class 11 school student who was working in a catering firm on part-time basis died in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district after a lift in a marriage hall collapsed on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Sheetal, from Walajabad.

"On Friday the caterers were working in a private marriage hall in Pethikuppam in Gummidipoondi. At around 8pm, Sheetal and two other colleagues boarded the lift from the third floor to reach the ground floor," said the police.

Suddenly the lift wire snapped and fell on the ground. In the impact Sheetal's head smashed and died on the spot. Two other people are seriously injured, said police. The Gummidipoondi police have registered a case.