Car hits tree: 4 of Chennai family killed

TIRUCHY: Four persons from the same family from Chennai were crushed to death after their car hit a tree in Thirumanur near Ariyalur on Monday.

Sources said that Karthikeyan (45), a manager of an IT firm residing at Anna Nagar in Chennai, along with his wife Lakshmi Priya (35), mother Manjula (62), children Mithra (13) and Yazhini (8) were returning after worshipping at the Rameswaram Temple on Monday in their car. Karthikeyan was at the wheel.

When they reached Santhamangalam village at Thanjavur- Manamadurai national highway around 3 pm, the vehicle hit a tree after Karthikeyan lost control of the vehicle.

In the impact Karthikeyan, Lakshmi Priya and Manjula sustained severe injuries and died on the spot while the children, Mithra and Yazhini, sustained injuries and were said to be in a serious condition.

On information, Keezha Pazhuvur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Ariyalur GH while the two children were rushed to Thirumanur Primary Health Centre for first aid.

As the condition of Yazhini was critical, she was referred to the Ariyalur GH.

However, the girl succumbed to injuries on the way to GH.

Mithra has been undergoing treatment at Tirumanur PHC.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.