6 TN districts to get rains as Chennai braces for extreme heat

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for six districts of Tamil Nadu on May 26 due to heat convection.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu on May 26. For the next two days, light to moderate rain expected over a few places across the State due to heat convection," said a senior RMC official.

As far as Chennai in concerned, though rains along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for the city, the maximum temperature is expected to surge to 40 degree Celsius for the next two days. Similarly, several districts in Tamil Nadu will witness an increase in the maximum temperature.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city surged for the second consecutive day. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius and 28.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

According to RMC, as of 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Cuddalore recorded 39.3 degree Celsius, Madurai 39.1 degree Celsius, Vellore 39 degree Celsius, and Parangipettai 38.8 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said, "Chennai city continue to record the highest maximum temperature for the next 10 days even after the onset of monsoon in Kerala."