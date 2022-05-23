TN reports 35 fresh Covid-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 35 cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,925 in the State. The highest number cases (19) were reported in Chennai, and 10 cases were reported in Chengalpattu.

The active cases of COVID-19 dropped and stands at 331, with Chennai reporting 183 active cases of COVID-19 currently. As many as 3 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore and cases were recorded in Kancheepuram, while one case each was reported in Mayiladuthurai.

With 11,239 samples being tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 percent. Chennai saw the highest TPR of 1.3 percent.

A total of 32 more people were discharged following COVID-19 treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,16,569. The state recorded no deaths due to COVID-19 and death toll reached 38,025.