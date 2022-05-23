CM Stalin takes time to visit interior Toda hamlet

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday visited a tribal village in Udhagamandalam and listened to the grievances of the people.

The Toda tribes of ‘Pagalkodu Mundu’ were overjoyed as this is the first time a Chief Minister had visited their settlement. Stalin also readily obliged and danced with them to the music of their traditional song.

He visited the temple of Todas, got to know of their tradition and culture and also received petitions at their doorsteps.

After giving a patient hearing to the tribal people, Stalin assured to set up a milk pasteurization plant and a community hall from the MP’s constituency fund.

The people requested for a proper road facility to their village. They also thanked the Chief Minister for creating a separate online portal to address the grievances of people from the Adi Dravidar community.

Chief Minister Stalin promised the people that the state government would take all efforts to protect the hills and also fulfill the requirements of the tribal people.

He was accompanied by Forest Minister K Ramachandran, Member of Parliament A Raja and Collector SP Amrith. The Chief Minister visited Ooty to inaugurate the 124th flower show on Friday and participated in a slew of other functions.