TamilNadu

Chamber thanks Centre for duty cut, asks TN govt to follow suit

This would benefit user-industries and small-scale players that have been complaining of a jump in prices, Chamber president C Balasubramanian said in a statement here.
Chamber thanks Centre for duty cut, asks TN govt to follow suit
PTI

CHENNAI: The local chapter of the Indian Chamber and Commerce and Industry on Monday thanked the Centre for the announcement of duty cuts to cool down prices of iron and steel, coal and plastic.

Chamber thanks Centre for duty cut, asks TN govt to follow suit
Inflation cut: Petrol to cement price, check top reduction here

This would benefit user-industries and small-scale players that have been complaining of a jump in prices, Chamber president C Balasubramanian said in a statement here.

Chamber thanks Centre for duty cut, asks TN govt to follow suit
Excise duty cut impact: Petrol price drops to Rs 101.35 in Chennai

Thanking the government for also the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel which would ease inflation, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to reduce the price of fuels.

diesel price
Fuel price
TN Govt
Balasubramanian
Small Scale Industries
Chamber
Chamber president

Related Stories

No stories found.