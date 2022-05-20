'Erratic weather delayed the rescue': Ex-CISF member on Nellai quarry tragedy

CHENNAI: An ex-CISF commando commented on the rescue mission going on to save workers who were trapped under boulders in Tirunelveli.

Michael, a former CISF commando, said the low light 300-feet below the quarry and the intermittent rainfall in the region have hindered the speedy rescue. "Rocks, both small and big kept sliding furthermore making the operation tricky", he added.

If there was a way out in the quarry, the rescue mission would have been completed in just a day, he further said.

Six workers at a stone quarry at Tirunelveli's Adaimithippankulam were trapped on late Saturday night due to rockslide. Of the six, Selvakumar (30), Selvam (27) and Murugan (23) have died, with Vijay (27) and Murugan (40) are recuperating at the hospital. 35-year-old Rajendran from Thatchanallur is only person to be trapped under the slide.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Assistant Director of Mines, Vinoth, was placed under suspension days after the tragic incident in the stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam.