Tirunelveli quarry mishap: Asst director of mines suspended

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli Assistant Director of Mines, Vinoth, was placed under suspension days after the tragic incident in the stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam.

The rockslide in the quarry on Saturday night killed four, while others were rescued the next day. Rescue operation by the NDRF still continues to trace the body of a victim Rajendran.

As many as 6 workers were trapped in rubble after huge boulders fell on them on the night of May 14 in the 300 feet deep stone quarry at Adaimidhippankulam in Tirunelveli District.

A solatium of Rs 15 lakh each would be provided to the families of two deceased workers, he said in a statement. While the government would provide Rs 10 lakh, the remainder of the assistance shall be borne by a welfare board for workers.