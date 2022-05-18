Sheer political vendetta, says Cong Legislature Party leader

CHENNAI: Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday described the CBI raids at the party’s Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram’s places as an act of “political vendetta” unleashed by the ruling BJP to stifle the voice of the latter’s father cum former union finance minister P Chidambaram.Talking to reporters outside the residence of Chidambaram in the city, Selvaperunthagai said the CBI has the authority to launch a probe based on a complaint. But, they (ruling BJP) are unleashing the CBI and other Central agencies on the Congress leaders to muzzle the voice of the Congress, which is very unfair. “Even in Tamil Nadu, we have the DVAC. If they raid once, they take it (case) to the court. But, the central agencies are not doing it. Is this the way they probe a case?,” he asked, adding that Chidambaram has been targeted for consistently airing views about the prevailing economic crisis. Alleging that the intention of the Centre was to infuse fear among Congressmen, the CLP said neither the party nor Chidambarams will be cowed down by this.