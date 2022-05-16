Wanted notorious drug dealer arrested at Kochi airport, escorted to Ramnad

MADURAI: A notorious drug dealer from Ramanathapuram was arrested in Kerala on Saturday night and escorted to Ramnad. The accused has been identified as J Mohammed Javith Rahman of Mutharayar Nagar, Erwadi, sources said. Based on a directive from Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik, a special team was formed and it launched a hunt for the elusive criminal. On April 2, S Sabeek of Nedumangad taluk, Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala was arrested for illegal possession of 1.30 kilo of hashish oil. Investigations revealed that Javith Rahman gave him hashish oil to sell it illegally. Sensing arrest, Rahman went into hiding. Ramnad SP issued a ‘look out circular’ to all airports. Based on it, Rahman was caught at Kochi airport, from where he tried to board a Dubai-bound flight. Deputy Inspector General of Police, NM Mayilvahanan lauded the team’s efforts.