SETC conductor death: OPS urges Stalin to provide compensation, govt job to kin

CHENNAI: Demanding that the anti-social elements should be dealt with iron hands, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the SETC bus conductor, who was murdered by a drunken man.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, also demanded a government job for a family member of the victim according to the qualification. Panneerselvam alleged that during the one-year DMK regime, murder incidents reported in broad daylight affecting common people including the business community and women.

Recalling the murder incident, the AIADMK leader said the SETC bus conductor Perumal asked Murugan, who boarded the bus at Maduranthagam, to buy a ticket. "However, Murugan refused to buy the ticket and started quarreling with the conductor besides suddenly attacking him, which led to his death," he said. "If this kind of attack is happening in a crowded bus, what will happen in a secluded place without public," OPS wondered.

The deputy leader of the opposition said that though the Chief Minister claimed the State is moving towards infrastructure and industrial development, education, finance, and transparent governance, all of these will come only when the law and order was maintained.

"Law and order should be maintained properly and it could be ensured only when there is no political interference in the duties of the police, who have to act independently," he said.

Also claiming that the law and order in the State will be better only if the liquor shops were closed, Panneerselvam said, "Instead of increasing it, the liquor shops should be shutdown step by step".

"Therefore, on behalf of the government, it should provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased SETC conductor Perumal and also provide a government job to a member of the family besides also compensating Rs 1 crore considering their poor economic conditions".