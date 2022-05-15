Lankan crisis: Ma Su, Radhakrishnan inspect medical supplies sent from TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Sunday inspected the medical supplies sent to Sri Lanka.
"At present, the first installment of Rs 8 crore of medical supplies will be sent to Sri Lanka," said Ma Subramanian. These medicines are being sent on humanitarian grounds to reach the affected people there irrespective of whether they are Sinhalese or Tamils.
There are about 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crore, which will be sent to Sri Lanka in a couple of days, he added.