CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a video of a Church choir singing Tamil Thaai Vaalthu at a canonization ceremony in the Vatican in Italy.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Pride of Tamils echoed in Italy.. Devasahayam Pillai from Tamil Nadu, who lived in the 18th century has been greeted by singing Tamil greetings at a canonization ceremony and made Tamil proud." (sic).