Youth kills self over bribe demand; official suspended

TIRUCHY: A youth from Tiruvarur, who attempted suicide upset over the bribe demand by an official to release funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) scheme, died on Thursday.

The official, who allegedly demanded bribe, has been suspended by Collector P Gayathri Krishnan.

Sources said that L Manikandan (25), a resident of Velankudi near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district, had applied for funds under the PMAY scheme for the house he was constructing in his mother Latha’s name.

Meanwhile, Manikadan released a video on social media recently stating that the Nannilam taluk supervisor S Maheswaran demanded a bribe of Rs 18,000 for releasing the third part of funds for the construction. In the video Manikandan also said that he had arranged funds for going abroad for employment, but spent the amount in the construction. But Maheswaran did not to release the funds as he was not able to pay the bribe amount, Manikandan said that he had consumed poison out of frustration and the video went viral in the region.

Family members rushed him to Karaikal GH. However, he succumbed despite treatment. On Thursday, Gayathri Krishnan issued suspension order to Maheswaran. The Collector also recommended action against him by the DVAC.