Schoolgirl hurt, villagers block pvt firm’s bus for relief

COIMBATORE: Villager’s gheraoed a private bus on Wednesday after a Class 9 girl student sustained injuries as she was forced to alight from the moving bus in Namakkal.

Police said Iniya Sri (15) from Eswaramurthipalayam near Rasipuram and studying in a government school at Thimmanaickenpatti had boarded a private bus to school on May 9. She missed the government bus and was in a hurry to reach the school as exams were underway.

Upon boarding the private bus, she asked the bus crew to stop, however the conductor asked her to alight when the bus slowed down at a speed breaker. The girl, however, lost balance and fell on the road. She has been admitted to Attur Government Hospital for her injury on the head.

As the private bus company failed to provide compensation, the irate villagers gheraoed another bus operated by the same firm triggering tension on Wednesday.

On receiving information, Mangalapuram police rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors. The villagers withdrew the protest after police assured action and further inquiries were on.