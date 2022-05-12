Express trains cancelled owing to line block

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be fully/partially cancelled due to line block in connection with commissioning of doubling of track between Ettumanur – Kottayam – Chingavanam stations in Ernakulam – Kayankulam section.

Train no 12623 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Mail scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 19.45 hrs will be fully cancelled from 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th May (5 days). Train no 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.00 hrs will be fully cancelled from 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th -amp; 28th May (5 days).

Train no 16649 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 05.05 hrs will be fully cancelled on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th May (9 days). Train no 16650 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 04.05 will be fully cancelled on 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th & 29th May (9 days).

Train no 16526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 20.10 hrs will be fully cancelled on 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th May (5 days). Train no 16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 10.10 hrs will be fully cancelled on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 28th May (5 days).

Train no 16791 Tirunelveli Junction – Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction at 23.20 hrs will be fully cancelled on 27th May. (1 day)

Train no 16792 Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Express scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction at 16.05 hrs will be fully cancelled on 28th May. (1 day)