Tamil Nadu's export target is $100 bn by 2030: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the export target for Tamil Nadu would be $100 billion by 2030.

"Currently, Tamil Nadu's export value stands at $26 billion and the target is to achieve $100 billion by 2030. Export is the key to the economic development of a country and at present, the southern region is contributing over 27 per cent of Indian exports which I believe will cross 35 per cent in the next 5 years," said Stalin, who also added that Tamil Nadu is the major contributor in export in the southern region.

Delivering his address at the function organised by the Federation of Indian Export Associations (FIEA) for distributing Southern Region Export Excellence Awards, Stalin said that in 2020-21, Tamil Nadu has exported to the tune of Rs 1.93 lakh crore which contributes 8.97 per cent in overall Indian export. The State stands at third place in export and the objective of the government is to bring Tamil Nadu to numero uno among Indian states in export.

To achieve the top position in export and to reach the target of $100 billion in 2030, the State government has undertaken various initiatives such as allotment of Rs 100 crore to improve the infrastructure of export companies, setting up of knowledge city, releasing export promotion strategy in September last year and so on, added Stalin.