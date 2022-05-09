Stalin likely to visit London, US to attract investments

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit London to attract business investments in June. Stalin had in March gone for a four-day trip to Dubai.

It was learnt that Stalin has decided to implement several projects for development of Tamil Nadu this year as well, as he has completed 1 year in the regime and the government stepped in to the 2nd year.

He has plans to visit foreign countries to attract business investment to Tamil Nadu, quoted officials.

They further added that details of MK Stalin's foreign tour would be prepared after the current TN assembly session ends tomorrow (May 10).

"He would travel to London next month (June) to meet with business investors, after which his tour would be to the United States in July," officials said.

Industrial officials in the State are now in talks with more than 20 business executives in the United States and London. Arrangements are being made to sign an MOU when Stalin visits there.