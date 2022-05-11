Narcotics worth Rs 2.75 crore recovered from Ugandan woman

COIMBATORE: As many as 81 capsules of a highly addictive narcotic drug worth Rs 2.75 crore in the international market were recovered from a woman hailing from Uganda in Coimbatore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths arrested Sandra Nanteza (33), wife of Andrew Kato of Wakiso district in Uganda as she arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight on May 6.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI sleuths intercepted her and found narcotic capsules concealed in her stomach. Though she claimed to be going to Tirupur to pursue garment exports, the officials subjected her to a scan and found capsules in her intestine area.

To take out the swallowed capsules and identify the kind of narcotic substance, the DRI sleuths admitted her to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Around 81 capsules were recovered over the last three days. An analysis revealed that it was Methamphetamine worth Rs 2.75 crore in the international market. It weighs around 882 grams.

Customs, took over the case, produced the Ugandan national on Tuesday in a special court. She was remanded in judicial custody till May 23 and sent to Puzhal.