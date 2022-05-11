39 Covid cases in Tamil Nadu; TPR at 0.3%

CHENNAI: The number of new cases in Tamil Nadu declined further with 39 cases, including two cases from Delhi, and one case from Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The total number of cases reached 34,54,470.

Chennai reported 19 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 8 cases, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur with 3 cases each, Villupuram 2 cases, and one case recorded in Thoothukudi.

The test positivity rate (TPR) remains 0.3 per cent, the highest TPR reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu was 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, Ranipet 0.6 per cent, Nagapattinam and Tiruvallur with 0.5 per cent each.

At least 41 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,16,006 so far.