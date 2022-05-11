3 from TN among 14 arrested by CBI for FCRA violations

CHENNAI: As many as 14 persons including three persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested by CBI in connection with a case linked to three illegal networks, working closely with government officials, charging ‘speed money’ and ‘problem resolution fees’ to expedite the FCRA clearance to NGOs so they can get foreign donations.

The CBI has arrested six persons from Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act division of the Ministry of Home Affairs and others are private persons.

Those arrested from Tamil Nadu are Ramanand Pareek, a hawala operator from Chennai, Robin Devadass from Gandhi Nagar, Chennai running an NGO named ‘The Social Project’ in Nemili taluk in Vellore and Vageesh, chartered accountant, working in a hospital in Coimbatore.

The CBI has booked over 36 persons, including 8 persons from Tamil Nadu. Of the eight listed accused from the state the CBI has arrested 3 persons. Other accused from TN are S Rajasekhar, from Coimbatore, Suguna Ravichandran, Race Course Road, Coimbatore, Anish Selvaraj of Tiruvallur, Chinnappa Pichai Pillai from Cuddalore, Ramaswamy Ranganathan of Nilgiris.

During the nation-wide searches conducted by CBI in 40 locations on Tuesday, the sleuths had recovered Rs.3.21 crore besides several incriminating documents and mobile phones.

Of the 14 people arrested six of them were government servants while others are NGO representatives and alleged middlemen, a release from the CBI said.

During its operation, the CBI found that several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to the NGOs in alleged violation of FCRA rules, agency officials had said.

The coordinated operation was carried out at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.