Poondi reservoir receives 480 cusecs of Krishna water

CHENNAI: At least 480 cusecs Krishna water reached Poondi reservoir on Sunday night, said the Water Resources Department. The official said the water discharge would be increased up to 1,000 cusecs.

“The authorities from Andhra Pradesh released water on May 5, and after three days on Sunday night, Poondi reservoir has received 480 cusecs of water. The total discharge capacity is 1,000 cusecs, but we expect at least 800-850 cusecs water per day to be released for the city reservoir in the coming days,” said a senior WRD official.

As per the agreement, the city received 12 TMCs from Krishna water, but till last year they released 8 TMCs. Even this year Tamil Nadu is likely to get the same level of water to the city reservoir for the next two to three months.

“The water will be stored in the reservoirs if there is monsoon failure in 2022. And to avoid drought situation next year,” said the official.