Congress against Hindi imposition: Alagiri

COIMBATORE: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday said Congress is not against Hindi and opposes only its imposition on non-Hindi speaking states.

“The Congress has no hatred towards Hindi, but only opposes imposing the language against the wishes of people. Our party doesn’t have hatred towards any language spoken in the country,” he said, after launching a 250-km rally by walk to cover 250 villages from Kodumudi in Erode district to campaign against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

On Tamil Nadu’s demand for a higher share in revenue based on increased tax generation, he said there is nothing wrong in asking for hike in financial allocation.