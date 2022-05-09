TamilNadu

Police arrest 90 govt employees staging a road roko at Vellore Collectorate

The members raised slogans demanding reinstitution of old pension scheme, regularsing salaries of some affected government employees and an end to work related problems faced by Tasmac and fair price shop employees in the district.
Dt Next Bureau

VELLORE: Members of the TN Government Employees Association staged a road roko in front of the Vellore Collectorate in support of their seven-point charter of demands resulting in 90 of them being arrested by the Sathuvachary police on Monday.

As the blockade affected traffic in the area which witnesses a heavy crowd of petitioners coming to the Collectorate during the weekly grievances day programme, Sathuvachary police initially asked the agitators to leave and when they refused, police arrested 90 of them.

Sources said they were let off later in the evening.

