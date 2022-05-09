Madurai Adheenam thanks Stalin for revoking ban on Pattina Pravesam

MADURAI: Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal on Monday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu for having lifted the ban on ‘Pattina Pravesam,’ a ceremony in which the head of the Adheenam is carried on a palanquin, to be held at Dharmapuram Mutt.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, he said the state should allow rituals, follow edicts and respect sentiments of people belonging to all faiths.

The seer said that reports about the BJP or caste Hindu organisation interfering in the Adheenam’s affairs were not of relevance to him.

The pontiff said he never extended his support to any political party.

However, he said “I will raise my voice and objection to anybody talking ill of the Hindu religion.” He also added that the CM has ensured action against two ruling party men who threatened him.

People from all walks of life, be it poor or rich, should be allowed to offer prayers in temples under HR&CE without any kind of barrier.

Citing these, he said and urged the government to take steps to abolish the practice of special fee darshan.