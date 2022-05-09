Armed gang thrashed by public in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Five persons were thrashed by public and handed over to police for unleashing violence by attacking all with deadly weapons in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The accused, identified by police as Hariharan, Muthuvelmurugan, Shankar, Raja and Murugan, all hailing from Tirunelveli district, began to attack people with sickle and weapons at PT Colony in Narasimmanaickenpalayam area.

Police said the five men had visited the house of their friend Siva, let out on rent by Shanmugasundaram (48), to celebrate his birthday. They had created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol and ganja as part of celebrations all through Saturday night.

The accused persons developed a grudge against Shanmugasundaram after he chided them for making a huge noise.

While Siva left for his native Tirunelveli district on Sunday morning, others continued to party. “Suddenly, the accused persons barged into the house of Shanmugasundaram and attacked him and his wife with weapons. They also came out and began to attack villagers, whoever came by the way, including women with sickle and other weapons. At least eight persons were injured.

They also damaged the car and windowpanes of a woman councillor in the area.On receiving information, Perianaickenpalayam police rushed to the spot. On seeing police, the members of the gang fled away.

However, a large number of villagers along with police nabbed the five men red handed in a farmland. They all were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) as they were injured in the attack by villagers. A search is on for a few other suspects and investigations are on.