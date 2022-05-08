Thamizhachi Thangapandian questions Power Grid Corp’ biased CSR fund allocation

CHENNAI: DMK MP from South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian has criticized the Power Grid Corporation, a PSU of the union government, for making a ‘biased’ CSR fund allocation for IIT-Madras.

Power Grid Corporation has reportedly contributed Rs 10.5 crore under its CSR initiative to create a scholarship fund for deserving students of IIT-M through merit-cum-means scholarship.

Taking to Twitter to question the allocation, Thamizhachi on Sunday said, “Power Grid Corporation of India while being a Public Sector Enterprise has made an extremely biased allocation of funds at IIT-Madras. Rs. 10.5 crore solely allocated to EWS Scholarship? What about the scholarship funds for SC/ST/OBC students?”

“This sum is also the single largest CSR funding received by IIT Madras in its last financial year for scholarships. But sad to see that not even a single rupee has been allocated to SC/ST/OBC students. The Ministry of Power needs to immediately look at this unfair and casteist allocation of funding made by the corporation that comes under its jurisdiction, ” she added, seeking a review of the allocation by the union ministry.