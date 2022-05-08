Mega vax camp: Over 6 lakh receive jabs in TN

CHENNAI: Over 2 crore people are yet to complete the Covid vaccination, (taking first and second dose) so we have set up one lakh mega vaccination camps in Tamil Nadu aiming to inoculate them, said health minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating the 29th mega vaccination camp on Sunday.

A total of 6.86 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 till 1 pm on the 29th mega vaccination drive. Of which 1,27,743 doses were inoculated for the first dose and 5,30,694 received the second dose. At least 27,875 people got booster doses.

So far 1.50 crore people are due for a second dose of the vaccine, and 50 lakhs are yet to get inoculated for a single dose. In addition, over 10 lakh frontline workers are eligible for precautionary doses. The state has at least 1.26 crore vaccination doses in stock, so the public is requested to utilize the mega vaccination camps, minister said.

Commenting on the cluster cases at Sathya Sai Medical College in Chengalpattu district. Health Minister said that today three more Covid positive cases were reported. As of Saturday, a total of 927 saturation test samples were taken at the college campus of which 72 were tested Covid positive.

"The virus has been spread from the students who returned from the north. The cluster is under control now. And regular inspection has been done by the state health team," said Ma Subramanian.