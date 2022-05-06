Officials raid shawarma shops in Kanchi, imposes fine for unhygienic preparation

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Department held a surprise visit to all shops making shawarma shops in Kancheepuram and imposed a penalty for the unhygienic maintenance.

Following the death of a schoolgirl in Kerala after eating Shawarma, the department of Tamil Nadu has been checking all the food stalls in the State. On Wednesday, officials checked all the shops in the Kancheepuram and found that at least 10 shops they were preparing shawarma unhygienically by using plastic covers and imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000. Officials also collected meat samples from the shops and sent them for testing to Guindy.