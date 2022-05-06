Three students swoon after consuming shawarma in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Three students who consumed shawarma at an eatery fell ill and have been admitted for treatment in Thanjavur medical College on Thursday night.

It is said, 3 students from Government Veterinary College in Orathanadu who are identified as Pravin (22) from Kanniyakumari, Paramaleshwaran (21) from Pudukkottai and Manikandan (21) from Dharmapuri, all from the second year, had shawarma from an eatery near the college. Soon after consuming the food, they all swooned and were rushed to Orathanadu GH from where they were referred to Thanjavur medical College hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment and are stable.

Following the incident, the Food Safety Department officials are on high alert and are raiding shawarma shops throughout the State.