Low-pressure area to intensify into depression on Saturday: RMC

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday, is likely to intensify into depression on Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next 48 hours.

“The low pressure is very likely to move north-westwards, intensify into a depression by Saturday evening. And further into a cyclonic storm by May 8. It is expected to continue to move north-westwards and reach West-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra ¬Odisha coasts by May 10,” said a senior RMC official.

“So, several districts of Tamil Nadu - Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tirupattur, Western ghat, Delta and adjoining districts are likely to get moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas are expected to receive light rains, ” he added.

In addition, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Monday. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 65 kmph to 75 kmph in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central East Bengal, northern Andaman and adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal.

According to RMC, Nilgiris recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 4 cm, Salem 3 cm, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Eroda received one cm each.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by two – three degrees Celsius at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu for the next few days. On Friday, only two districts – Vellore and Thanjavur recorded the highest temperature 41.1 degree Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, ” said the RMC official.