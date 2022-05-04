Foreign exchange programmes for students resume across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With COVID-restrictions easing up and normalcy returning to the city, the foreign exchange programme for students in various universities in Tamil Nadu has resumed on a bright note.

Due to the pandemic, foreign exchange programmes and cultural exchanges came to a grinding halt in the State and across the country. More than 70% of State-owned universities including Anna University and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu have foreign exchange programmes.

“Based on an MoU between Politecnico Di Milano, Italy, and Anna University, a semester programme is being offered this year. Interested students can apply for this programme,” an official from Anna University said. “University of Tours, France, and Anna University have also offered an exchange programme this year.”

Pointing out that the Centre for International Relations in the university arranges all the exchange programmes for students, he said “This year, Nagoya Institute of Technology (NITech), Japan is giving ‘International Graduate Program for Global Engineers 2022’ for our students.”

Similarly, sources from the state-owned Alagappa University also said that 10 students from foreign countries including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa have been admitted here for various exchange programmes under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi. “Also, responses from students received indicate that more from overseas will enrol in the ensuing academic year,” sources added.

Likewise, a senior professor from Periyar University said that the institution will begin the student’s internship programme with Curtin University Sarawak, Malaysia. “In addition, the faculty exchange programme is also on the cards with the University of South Brittny, France,” he added.

The University of Melbourne had recently announced the launch of the Blended Bachelor of Science (BSc blended) programme for this academic year (2022-2023) in collaboration with the University of Madras, and has also introduced many opportunities for graduating students to enrol in postgraduate courses at Melbourne.