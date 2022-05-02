Woman jumps into Cauvery after tiff with hubby, rescued by onlookers

COIMBATORE: A 47-year-old woman, who tried to kill herself by jumping into the gushing waters of River Cauvery, was rescued by two men in Namakkal on Monday.

According to police, Radha, 47 jumped off the bridge at Pallipalayam following a dispute with her husband.

Shocked at the sight, a man who was netting fish in a coracle came to her rescue and attempted to pull her out of the water. However, he couldn’t and struggled hard.

Watching this from the bridge, Raj Kumar, 27 from Thaj Nagar in Pallipalayam jumped into the river. He along with the fisherman pulled the woman on the coracle and they reached the shore to safety.

Police said Radha had been admitted to Erode Government Hospital for treatment. The Pallipalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.