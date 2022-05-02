No new case of Covid detected in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Puducherry did not report any fresh case of coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m on Monday.



The department of health tested 14 samples today and no new infection surfaced.



While one patient recovered during last twenty-four hours, the overall active cases were eight and they were all in home quarantine. The cumulative figure of Covid cases in the union territory was 1,65,790 and the total recoveries were 1,63,820, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.



There was no fresh fatalities and the toll remained 1,962.



The Department of Health has examined so far 22,34,625 samples and found 18,79,458 out of them to be negative.



The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively.



He said the health department has administered so far 16,87,570 doses which comprised 9,64,529 first doses, 7,02,417 second and 20,624 booster doses.